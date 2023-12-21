Alabama basketball vs. Arizona score: Live updates from Phoenix

Alabama basketball looks to score a victory over Arizona on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Crimson Tide is aiming to add a signature win after battling against elite teams the past two games. First Alabama dropped a game to No. 1 Purdue then it lost a close game to No. 14 Creighton.

A matchup with the No. 4 Wildcats will be the third and final installment in an absolute gauntlet of a slate of nonconference games that coach Nate Oats scheduled. The idea of scheduling these games is to get an opportunity to grow and figure out what needs to be fixed, but it also would be optimal for the Crimson Tide to secure a signature nonconference victory heading into SEC play, which will start in 2024.

Alabama enters the matchup No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. The defense has been more of a problem. Alabama is No. 104 as of Wednesday night.

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 10 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

