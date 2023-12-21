Alabama basketball unravels in second half, falls to No. 4 Arizona in foul-fest

Alabama basketball will seldom face a tougher stretch than what it battled the past three games.

All three matchups against then-top 10 teams, and all three away from home. Good luck finding a gauntlet like that even in the NCAA Tournament.

It would have been nice if the Crimson Tide could have found a way to win one of those, but that's not how it went. It needed to make more winning plays and foul less. That was once again the case Wednesday as Alabama fell to No. 4 Arizona 87-74 in Phoenix.

The game was filled with fouls on both sides, but it hurt Alabama more in the second half as Nick Pringle and Mo Wague fouled out for the third consecutive game.

Here are observations from the game between Alabama (6-5) and No. 4 Arizona (9-1)

3-pointers a struggle again

If Alabama could have sunk a few early shots, it would have pummeled the Wildcats at the jump. But ifs don't count, and neither did many of the Crimson Tide's shot attempts from beyond the arc early.

Alabama went 3 of 22 from deep in the first half, a continuation of struggles from beyond the arc against Creighton (4 of 22) this past Saturday. Grant Nelson missed all seven of his attempts before halftime.

The defense held Arizona back enough, though, keeping it a 41-40 Arizona game at halftime. and Sam Walters, the freshman reserve, kept Alabama in it, hitting two of the Crimson Tide's three triples before the break. He led all scorers with 12 points in the first half.

The issues from beyond the arc continued into the second half, too. Alabama finished 8 of 40 (20%) from deep. Nelson finished 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Turnovers plague Alabama in second-half stretch

Early in the second half, the Crimson Tide started to pull away. Alabama went on a 10-0 run, and Nelson hit two early triples. Holding a 50-43 lead, the Crimson Tide sat in a prime position.

Then Alabama unraveled. Crimson Tide turnovers served as the catalyst as the Wildcats crawled back and then took over. Arizona grabbed a 10-point lead with 8:14 left after Alabama had tallied eight turnovers in not even seven minutes.

The Crimson Tide couldn't overcome that Wildcats' run as fouls hurt Alabama late. Alabama finished with 18 turnovers, 11 in the second half alone.

What's next

Alabama exits its scheduling gauntlet with some easier matchups, but that's not hard to do considering the difficult stretch it just had against some of the nation's best. Next up is Eastern Kentucky on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum. Then, the Crimson Tide will close out 2023 with a game against Liberty in Birmingham on Dec. 30. Then SEC play will begin in the new year.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

