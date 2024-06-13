Alabama Basketball to travel to Chapel Hill to play North Carolina in SEC/ACC Challenge

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team found out who its opponent would be for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will travel to Chapel Hill on December 4 to take on North Carolina.

Alabama defeated North Carolina in the Elite Eight this past season. The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 1-seeded Tar Heels to advance to its first Final Four appearance in program history.

This season’s game between the two blue-blood programs will be surrounded with a lot of buzz as well. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are eager for an opportunity to take down the Crimson Tide after their season was cut short a season ago.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire