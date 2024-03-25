Alabama basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy for Sweet 16
SPOKANE, Wash. — Alabama basketball has made it to the Sweet 16 for the third time under coach Nate Oats.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Grand Canyon in the Round of 32 on Sunday to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament's third round. Alabama will now play No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday (Time and TV assignment TBD), which topped No. 16 Wagner on Thursday and No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday.
Here's how you can purchase tickets to watch the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels in the Sweet 16:
Alabama vs. North Carolina tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024
Prices are as of Sunday evening
