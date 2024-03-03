Can Alabama basketball still win the SEC? Here's what has to happen

Alabama basketball could have secured its signature victory for the season and taken the lead in the SEC regular-season championship race. Instead, the Crimson Tide needs some help.

No. 13 Alabama couldn't find a way to beat No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. With the Crimson Tide's offense all but disappearing late, the Vols managed to put together an 81-74 victory over Alabama. That moved Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) into sole possession of first place for the conference title with two games to go.

"We’re not in full control, whether we win or not anymore," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We were going into tonight. We had full control of whether we won a championship. Now we need some help. So we’ll see how mature our guys are. We talk to them all the time: Control the things you can control. What we can control now is our effort on Tuesday."

The Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC) might not have control anymore, but it's not mathematically out of the race to win the SEC. It's still in play, though Alabama's chances of winning the league outright took a hit Saturday.

With Florida on Tuesday and Arkansas on Saturday to close out the regular season, here's a look at what must happen for Alabama to win the SEC outright or win a share of the conference title.

What must happen for Alabama to win the SEC outright

Let's start with the scenario that is probably the most unlikely.

For the Crimson Tide to be the sole winner of the conference, here's what must happen.

Alabama wins both of its remaining games and Tennessee loses both games (to South Carolina, Kentucky), so the Vols finish 13-5 in conference play while Alabama is 14-4. Then the Gamecocks would have to lose to Mississippi State in the final game of the regular season. That would make South Carolina 13-5 in conference play.

Otherwise, if Tennessee wins either of its remaining games, at best Alabama can only share the SEC title.

What must happen for Alabama to win share of SEC title

The Crimson Tide can land a share of the SEC title (with one or more teams) in a few ways.

Alabama wins both games. Tennessee loses one game. Alabama wins one game. Tennessee loses both games, and South Carolina loses to Mississippi State.

The chaos scenario

It is legitimately possible that up to five teams tie for a share of the SEC regular-season title. Unlikely, but possible.

Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky are all in contention for a share of the regular-season crown. Here's how it happens:

Tennessee loses to Kentucky and South Carolina

Alabama beats either Florida or Arkansas

South Carolina loses to Mississippi State

Auburn beats Missouri and Georgia

Kentucky beats Tennessee and Vanderbilt

Then, they all finish 13-5 and tiebreakers come into play for how teams are seeded in the SEC Tournament.

