Alabama basketball signee Davin Cosby Jr. flourishing in senior season

Alabama basketball signee Davin Cosby Jr. has been filling up the stat sheet in his senior year at Word of God Christian Academy (NC). According to a recent tweet posted by Overtime Elite, Cosby Jr. is averaging 20.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 2.8 steals per game.

The native of Richmond, Virginia chose the Tide over other schools like Virginia, Tennessee, and LSU. Cosby Jr. committed to Alabama back in September and signed during the early signing period in November.

This was a massive addition to Nate Oats’ recruiting class. He has great size at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. In Alabama’s system, he could play either the two or three depending on how the coaching staff feels when he arrives on campus.

Other early signees for the Tide were Mouhamed Dioubate, Sam Walters, and R.J. Johnson. It will be interesting to see how each signee performs during their senior seasons at their respective high school.

