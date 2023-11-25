Alabama basketball shakes off slow start, rebounds to beat Oregon

NICEVILLE — Adversity is a fickle creature. Great basketball teams respond and rise above it, while lesser teams settle into mediocrity.

For defending SEC champion Alabama (5-1), the season's first dose of adversity struck Friday night in a a 92-81 loss to Ohio State that exposed some holes defensively.

For Oregon (4-2), adversity came in the form of an 88-82 loss to unbeaten Santa Clara following the news of its two starting centers, N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, being out for at least a month.

March and the madness it creates is still a ways a way, but Alabama responded well to its first dose of adversity in Saturday's 99-91 win over Oregon in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic at Raider Arena.

Alabama's Mark Sears led all scorers with 27 points to accent seven rebounds and teammate Aaron Estrada added 22 points. Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks with 24 points to accent six assists and five rebounds and Kario Oquendo chipped in 17 points.

Alabama offense picks up its defense, which is a work in progress

Following Friday's loss to Ohio State, Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't hold back in his defensive criticisms: "We've got some work to do on the defensive end. We've got too many guys more worried about their offense and not worried about their defense."

Saturday wasn't a defensive clinic by any measure of the imagination, the Ducks shooting a lights-out 52 percent from the floor, but the Crimson Tide did enough to support an offense that shot an efficient 26-for-28 from the foul line, 50 percent from the floor and 9-for-24 from beyond the arc.

"I thought we played a lot harder, significantly harder. We were really locked in tonight," Oats said. .... I thought out defense was way better tonight."

Early defensive lapses and turnovers from Alabama led to easy buckets and a 17-10 Oregon lead not even 6 minutes in, but eventually the Crimson Tide settled in to build an 81-63 second-half advantage. At times, Alabama did a good a job of guarding the perimeter and making the right switches, holding the Ducks to a 3-for-11 clip from beyond the arc in the second half and a 7-of-21 clip overall.

The intensity was there, but Oats cautioned that the schedule ahead merits big changes: "Our defense has to get significantly better in a hurry."

Oregon missing its bigs, but bench shines

The Ducks' lack of size was glaring.

They were out-rebounded 40-28, outmuscled to the tune of a 28-15 free throw disparity and allowed Alabama to score 44 points in the paint and get uncontested look after uncontested look at big junctures in the second half.

The saving grace that led the Ducks to within six points late was the bench play. Oquendo's 17 points led the bench, followed by 10 from Jackson Shelstad, eight from Mahamadou Diawara and five from Northwest Florida State alum Brennan Rigsby.

What's Next?

The Crimson Tide will have a couple of days off before returning for the start of a two-game homestand. Televised on ESPN, Alabama welcomes Clemson Tuesday for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff in the ACC/SEC Challenge, followed by a Dec. 4 matchup at home versus Arkansas State at 7 p.m. (SEC Network).

The Ducks will return home for a six-day break before beginning a three-game homestand with Michigan on Dec. 2. Oregon welcomes the Wolverines for an 12:30 p.m. tipoff on Oregon Sports Network before taking another week off before its home matchup against UTEP on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. (Oregon Sports Network).

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Alabama basketball: Mark Sears, offense shine in win over Oregon