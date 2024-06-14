Alabama basketball set to participate in Players Era Festival

(WHNT) — The Alabama men’s basketball team got some more exciting scheduling news for the upcoming season.

Alabama is set to compete in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas starting on November 26.

The field also includes Creighton, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M.

“We are always going to support our student-athletes at the highest levels and do everything we can to help them succeed. The Players Era Festival aligns with those objectives,” head coach Nate Oats said. “In addition to playing quality opponents in an NCAA Tournament-like atmosphere, the trip should provide our players with access to NIL opportunities. We’re looking forward to being part of the inaugural class of participants.”

The three-game tournament is a first-of-its-kind annual men’s in-season college basketball competition with more than $1 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities available for players surrounding the games. In addition to introducing an entirely new structure for an early-season tournament, there will also be live music and financial education programming for participating student-athletes.

Alabama will open play at the first-ever Players Era Festival against Houston and then the Tide’s second game will feature either Notre Dame or Rutgers; this will be the third meeting between the Tide and the Cougars in the last four seasons.

