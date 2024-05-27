Alabama basketball set to host Kent State as a part of 2024-25 non-conference schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program is coming off of arguably the best season in school history after making their first-ever Final Four appearance. However, this is still the beginning phase of Nate Oats’s tenure in Tuscaloosa as his ultimate goal is to win a national championship.

Oats and his staff are still eagerly awaiting Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson’s NBA draft decisions, which should come in the following days, but regardless of their decisions, the roster is in great shape. Keeping Grant Nelson around for one more year was the decision that got the ball rolling, then Oats went to work in the portal adding four valuable transfers and an outstanding recruiting class.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Crimson Tide will certainly have a case to be the top ranked team in the country. Oats and Alabama have made a huge emphasis on playing a tough out of conference schedule to help prepare them for the post season, and so far it has paid massive dividends.

For this upcoming 2024-25 season, the Crimson Tide have added a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The flashes are coming off of a 17-17 season in 2023-24, but look to be a much stronger team this upcoming season.

Sources: Alabama will host Kent State as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Sunday, December 22nd in Tuscaloosa. #SEC #MACtion — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 24, 2024

