Alabama basketball score vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates from SEC opener

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Crimson Tide kicks off SEC play with the trip to Nashville. Alabama comes into the matchup with five losses, but it is still ranked favorably in many of the efficiency ratings. KenPom, for example, has Nate Oats' squad ranked No. 6 in the country before the game vs. Vanderbilt.

The offense has been stellar for the most part, and that's resulted in Alabama being ranked No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. The defense, however, has left much to be desired at times. It ranks No. 71 in defensive efficiency before the game against the Commodores. Oats, however, did say he has seen his guys be "fairly locked in on defense" since the Arizona game.

Alabama basketball score vs. Vanderbilt

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

