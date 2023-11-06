Alabama basketball score vs. Morehead State: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a season-opening win against Morehead State on Monday at Coleman Coliseum.

The game will mark the start of the fifth season for the Crimson Tide under coach Nate Oats.

The roster that takes the floor Monday will be starkly different from the group who played for Alabama in the Sweet 16 as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gone are Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the pros. And a handful of other players either saw their eligibility expire or decided to transfer to other programs.

The only returners who saw notable playing time a season ago are Mark Sears, Nick Pringle and Rylan Griffen.

Alabama has several new additions, though, who bring plenty of intrigue. At the top of the list are transfers such as Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson as well as freshmen Jarin Stevenson and Sam Walters.

Alabama basketball score vs. Morehead State

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

