Alabama basketball score vs. Indiana State: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball looks to score a win over Indiana State in the second game of the season for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (1-0) is fresh off a victory over Morehead State on Monday in which the Crimson Tide won 105-73. Grant Nelson led all scorers with 24 points in his debut after transferring from North Dakota State in the offseason.

He and other newcomers will look to build on a strong performance in the matchup with Indiana State.

Other newcomers who will look to continue making an impact are Aaron Estrada, Mohamed Wague, Jarin Stevenson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

