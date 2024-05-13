Alabama basketball schedule: 2024-25 SEC opponents announced for Crimson Tide
The Alabama basketball schedule for 2024-25 doesn't have dates yet, but the picture of opponents is gaining clarity.
The conference released Alabama's SEC opponents on Monday. In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide will be facing at home: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. On the road, Alabama will play at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
The list of conference opponents for the upcoming season is paired with the nonconference schedule coach Nate Oats is in the process of putting together. Alabama is scheduled to play host to Creighton as the second part of a home-and-home. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has games with Purdue and Illinois in the process of being finalized, among other marquee games. There will also be the ACC/SEC challenge, with Alabama's opponent set to be announced at a later date.
Oats is heading into his sixth season coaching the Crimson Tide. He is fresh off a season in which he led Alabama to the first Final Four appearance in program history. Oats has won the SEC regular-season title twice over his previous five seasons coaching the Crimson Tide.
Alabama basketball schedule 2024-25: SEC opponents
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Vanderbilt
at Arkansas
at Auburn
at Kentucky
at Mississippi State
at Missouri
at South Carolina
at Tennessee
at Texas
at Texas A&M
