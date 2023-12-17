Alabama basketball is running out of non-conference chances to fix its poor defense

Alabama basketball is beginning to run out of non-conference chances to improve its defense. On Saturday, eighth-ranked Creighton handed the Crimson Tide its fourth loss, 85-82, continuing a disturbing trend on the defensive end of the floor. Creighton connected on only six three-pointers, but scored seemingly at will around the basket. Blue Jays 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner was 9 of 11 from the field.

Over the last three weeks, Alabama has allowed 92 points to Ohio State, 91 to Oregon, 85 to Clemson, 92 to Purdue, and now 85 to the Blue Jays. The Crimson Tide has gone 1-4 in those games, with the only victory coming 99-91 against the Ducks.

"Our defense stinks right now," coach Nate Oats said after the latest loss.

Oats has been lamenting his team's poor effort on the defensive end of the floor since the season began, but now, SEC play is looming. Alabama has three more non-conference games — against Arizona, Eastern Kentucky and Liberty — before opening SEC play at Vanderbilt on Jan. 6. On Saturday, Creighton shot 55.8% from the floor and got 22 points from Trey Alexander, who frustrated the Crimson Tide despite shooting one three-pointer.

"(Defensively) we just weren't quite good enough. We've got to do a better job guarding the ball. I didn't think we did a great job with that," Oats said. "Our bigs have to figure out how to guard without fouling. This is two games in a row that both Nick (Pringle) and Mo (Wague) have fouled out in not that many minutes. They combined for 30 minutes and 10 fouls tonight."

Dribble penetration, and defending the rim to prevent layups and dunks, have been two areas where the Crimson Tide is most lacking defensively. And it won't get any easier on Saturday, as Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the nation according to the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. Alabama entered play ranked 276th among 362 NCAA Division I teams in points allowed per game at 76.8, and that number will climb a bit higher with the loss.

"We couldn't get stops when we needed it," Oats added.

And with conference play coming soon, Alabama needs them now.

