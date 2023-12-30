Alabama basketball rolls Liberty 101-56 to finish out-of-conference schedule

Since taking over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nate Oats has prioritized playing the most challenging out-of-conference schedule possible. In 2022, the Tide took on teams like Michigan State, UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Memphis and Gonzaga among others. The schedule has been just as difficult in 2023 having already played Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.

The Tide concluded out-of-conference play today against the 10-3 Liberty Flames in the C.M. Newton Classic in Tuscaloosa. Alabama was dominant all day long as they picked up their biggest resume boost of the season with an emphatic 101-56 victory. The Flames will be dancing in March, so not a bad day for Oats to pick up his 100th career win with the program.

Alabama is shooting lights out as they have hit 33 three-pointers over the last two games. Latrell Wrightsell was the man leading the charge today as he was 5/7 from beyond the arc. Coming off the bench, Wrightsell led all Alabama scorers with 19 points while Aaron Estrada exploded for 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

