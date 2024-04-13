Alabama Basketball receives commitment from USF transfer Chris Youngblood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscaloosa native is heading home.

Former University of South Florida guard Chris Youngblood, a Tuscaloosa native, committed to Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Youngblood committed to Kennesaw State out of high school where he played three seasons for then-Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. When Abdur-Rahim was hired by South Florida before last season, Youngblood followed his coach and played for one season for the Bulls.

He averaged 15.3 points per game on 45% shooting including 41% from three-point range in his lone season at USF.

The news of his transfer comes on the heels of Tide starter Rylan Griffen and freshman Davin Cosby entering the transfer portal.

This upcoming season will be Youngblood’s final year of eligibility.

