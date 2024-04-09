Alabama Basketball reaches out to Ohio State transfer guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

It did not take long for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail. Recently, the Crimson Tide reached out to Ohio State Buckeyes transfer guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Gayle Jr. spent the past two seasons with the Buckeyes. The New York native played sparingly during his freshman season. He played in 36 games while making 11 starts. He averaged 4.6 points per game and 1.6 rebounds per game.

As a sophomore, Gayle Jr. started in 35 of the 36 games that he played in. He averaged 13.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 3.1 assists per game. Gayle Jr. shot 44.9% from the floor and 28.4% from beyond the arc.

It is unclear what Gayle Jr.’s plans are in terms of taking official visits. If Alabama can get Gayle Jr. on campus, it will increase their chances of landing the Big Ten transfer.

Ohio State wing Roddy Gayle Jr. has heard from these schools since hitting the portal, he tells me: BYU

Georgia

Alabama

Oklahoma

Michigan

Clemson

Cincinnati

Georgetown

Syracuse

Texas

Pittsburgh

Xavier

Louisville He averaged 13.5PPG, 4.6RPG and 3.1APG for the Buckeyes this… pic.twitter.com/04e26XRHAq — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 7, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire