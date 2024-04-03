Alabama Basketball reaches out to Notre Dame transfer forward Carey Booth

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program is in its first Final Four in program history. However, it has not stopped the coaching staff from hitting the recruiting trail hard, especially as high-profile players enter the transfer portal. Most recently, Alabama reached out to Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer forward Carey Booth.

Booth spent one season in South Bend. The native of Englewood, Colorado averaged 6.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 0.5 assists per game. He also shot 39.1% from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Booth is listed at 6-foot-10 and 203 pounds. If he were to commit to the Crimson Tide, he would add depth and versatility to Alabama’s frontcourt. It would be interesting to see Booth paired up with incoming freshman Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid.

Notre Dame transfer forward Carey Booth tells me that the following schools have reached out to him: Alabama

South Carolina

Michigan

Texas

Illinois

Colorado State

Florida

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Texas Tech

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Dayton

Boston College Booth is a former top-60… pic.twitter.com/84W1Qx9dsD — Luke Chaney (@lukechaney247) April 2, 2024

There is no timetable for Booth’s commitment, but updates will be available as his recruitment progresses.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama basketball program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire