Alabama Basketball reaches out to former USC commit, 2024 4-star PG Trent Perry

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team is currently in the thick of March Madness, preparing for the Final Four, however, it has not stopped the coaching staff from expressing interest in prospects on the recruiting trail.

Recently, several schools reached out to 2024 four-star point guard Trent Perry following his decision to de-commit from the USC Trojans. One of the programs that reportedly made contact was head coach Nate Oats the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Perry had been committed to the Trojans since October of 2023. The product of Harvard Westlake High School in Studio City, California de-committed from USC on April 2. Since then, he has re-opened his recruitment and is exploring his options.

He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds. Typically, Alabama head coach Nate Oats will utilize players with that stature at multiple positions. With the Crimson Tide likely losing multiple guards in the upcoming offseason, it would make sense to bring in a player of Perry’s caliber.

His recruitment will be one that Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor for the foreseeable future.

Trent Perry on his decommitment from USC and the schools he is hearing from. “I chose to de-commit from USC due to Andy Enfield leaving. I believe that was the best decision for me so that I can weigh all my options and decide what is best. Some schools that have already… — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) April 2, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire