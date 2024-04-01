Alabama Basketball reaches out to Bowling Green transfer guard Marcus Hill

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is still competing in the NCAA Tournament. However, it has not stopped the coaching staff from reaching out to some of the most promising transfers available via the transfer portal. Recently, Alabama reached out to Bowling Green transfer guard Marcus Hill.

Hill began his college career at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama. He spent two seasons with the Bison. As a sophomore, Hill averaged 20.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 50.8% from the floor and 26.1% from beyond the arc.

After two seasons at the junior college level, Hill transferred to Bowling Green. In one season with the Falcons, Hill averaged 20.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 44.3% from the floor and 28.9% from distance.

Following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season, Hill received All-MAC First Team honors.

With Alabama losing guard Aaron Estrada, it makes sense to bring in a ball-dominant guard like Hill. He can score, facilitate, and rebound among the best guards in the country. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if the Alabama coaching staff can get Hill on campus for a visit. He would be a nice addition to the Crimson Tide roster for the 2024-2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire