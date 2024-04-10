Alabama Basketball reaches out to Alabama native, High Point transfer Duke Miles

It did not take long for the Alabama Crimson Tide to reach out to High Point transfer guard Duke Miles. Miles entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. According to 24/7 High School Hoops on social media, Alabama is one of many programs that has reportedly reached out to Miles, a native of Montgomery, Alabama.

Coming out of high school, Miles signed with Troy. He spent three seasons with the Trojans before transferring to High Point. As a Trojan, Miles averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 44.7% from deep.

In his lone season as a Panther, Miles was a First-team All-Big South selection. He ranked second in the Big South in scoring as he averaged 17.5 points per game. In addition, he shot a career-high 52.8% from the floor and a career-high 80.1% from the charity stripe.

Miles would be a valuable addition to Alabama’s roster. He would add experience and a scoring element to Nate Oats’ squad. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Miles’ recruitment unfolds in the transfer portal.

High Point guard Duke Miles tells me he’s heard from these schools since going portaling: Michigan

Kansas

UCF

Illinois

Auburn

Alabama

Texas

Maryland

Penn State

Wake Forest

NC State

Oregon

Georgia Tech

Mississippi State

LSU

Florida State

Virginia Tech

Cal

SMU

Saint Louis

Samford… pic.twitter.com/eklqrZ6xL7 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 9, 2024

