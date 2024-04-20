Alabama Basketball reaches out to 2024 5-star guard Boogie Fland

One prospect that the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coaching staff has shown interest in multiple times is 2024 five-star guard Boogie Fland. The New York native was recruited by the Crimson Tide prior to his committing and signing with the Kentucky Wildcats. Since then, Fland has reopened his recruitment and heard from Alabama yet again.

Fland took an official visit to Tuscaloosa back in September. He had Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment.

Fland hails from Harlem, New York. He spent his high school career at Archbishop Stepinac High School. As a senior, Fland averaged 19.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and 3.6 assists per game. In addition, Fland shot 45.3% from the floor.

He is one of the most coveted prospects still available in the 2024 recruiting class. Alabama is one of multiple programs that have shown interest in the McDonald’s All-American. Nate Oats and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff would certainly love to add Fland to the ’24 recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if Fland schedules an official visit to Alabama in the near future. There is clear interest between Fland and the Crimson Tide.

2024 5⭐️ Boogie Fland has heard from these schools since reopening his recruitment, a source tells @LeagueRDY: Providence

St. John’s

Seton Hall

Tennessee

Florida State

UConn

Arizona

Louisville

Kentucky

Arkansas

Alabama Fland is a multi-dimensional guard who can score from all… pic.twitter.com/icEEfkHFst — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 19, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire