Alabama basketball ranked No. 24 in Week 13 AP Poll

After a top ten win against the No. 6 Auburn Tigers and a 21-point victory over the LSU Tigers, the Alabama Crimson Tide have jumped their way back into the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tide last appeared in the rankings in Week 4 before a couple of losses, however, that can be a bit misleading as Alabama played arguably the toughest schedule of anyone in the country.

Alabama’s gauntlet of a non-conference schedule has served them well as the Crimson Tide currently stand at 14-6 on the season and are playing as well as anyone in the country. They have a 0.5 game lead on Tennessee in the SEC who will host South Carolina tomorrow and travel to No. 10 Kentucky next Saturday.

As things currently stand, Joe Lunardi of ESPN projects that Alabama will be a three-seed in this year’s March Madness. They have a KenPom rating of eight and a Power Index rating of five which indicates that people think very highly of the Tide. I get the Tide lost a few games early on, but it’s hard to really knock them much for losses to teams like Purdue and Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire