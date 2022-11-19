Alabama basketball puts on scoring clinic to defeat Jacksonville State

It was a good night for the Alabama men’s basketball team to say the least. Not only did the Tide score 104 points, but they also held a good Jacksonville State team to 62 points. Last season, the matchup was a tight game that resulted in a 65-59 victory for the Tide. This time around Nate Oats’ squad pulled away with a 104-62 victory.

Offensively, the Tide were led by freshman Brandon Miller. He scored 29 points while shooting 9-12 from the field and 7-9 from three-point range. Guards Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears put on a shooting clinic as they combined to shoot 11-20 from the field and provided 36 points.

There were several other positives to take away from the team’s performance on Friday night. The Tide out-rebounded the Gamecocks 45-22. On the defensive end of the floor, the team was able to limit Ray Harper’s squad to shooting 35.2% from the field.

Altogether, this was the most impressive win in the season up to this point. The Tide will need to carry this success into next week as they will travel to Portland, Oregon to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational. There next game will be Thursday, November 24 against Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the season progresses.

