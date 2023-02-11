Alabama basketball projected to win the SEC by four games per KenPom

With only seven games remaining in conference play, the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) stands two full games clear of the Texas A&M Aggies who are currently second in the SEC. The Tide has been incredibly dominant in SEC play winning games by an average margin of victory of 22.3 points per game.

Alabama is expected to win the conference by four games according to KenPom, which uses advanced data analytics to determine the most likely outcome for college basketball games and seasons and is one of the most reliable metrics in the sport.

If the Tide were to actually win the SEC by four games, it would be the ugliest SEC race since 2015 when the Kentucky Wildcats won the conference by five games. The Tide have looked completely dominant so far, but they will still have a few tough matchups before post-season play. The Tide still have to play Auburn twice, travel to Tennessee, and finish the regular season at Texas A&M.

From Gary: “KenPom is now projecting Alabama to win the SEC by four games. If it goes down that way, it'll be the most lopsided SEC race since Kentucky won the league by five games in 2015 before losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four.” https://t.co/ZULOWUXiwO — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 9, 2023

More Basketball!

Wild stats shows just how dominant Alabama basketball has been

More Basketball!

FINAL: Alabama dominates Florida 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in SEC play

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire