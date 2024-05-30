Alabama basketball is projected to be the No. 1 team in the nation

Following a historic 2023-2024 college basketball season for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide, experts now believe the program can improve in 2024-2025. A few projections for the preseason top-25 have Alabama sitting at the top as the No. 1 team in the nation.

News broke last night that star guard Mark Sears and rising sophomore forward Jarin Stevenson would be removing their names from the 2024 NBA draft pool and returning to Tuscaloosa.

Nate Oats and his coaching staff have hit the recruiting trail hard and have utilized the NCAA transfer portal to construct a roster that can go head-to-head with just about any elite team in the nation.

Though there’s not much room to improve upon after a season that culminated in the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance, preseason projections argue the Crimson Tide could be one of the most talented teams in all of college basketball.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz created a college basketball ranking for the upcoming 2024-2025 season and had Alabama as the No. 1 team.

Katz was not alone in this belief, as college basketball expert Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports also has Oats and the Crimson Tide as the top-ranked team.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball news and college basketball rankings as the 2024 offseason progresses.

