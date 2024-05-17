Alabama Basketball offers 2025 PF, No. 1 prospect in Ohio

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coaching staff recently offered 2025 power forward Niko Bundalo. Bundalo plays for Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-11 and 195 pounds.

He is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio. Thus far, Bundalo has fielded offers from programs like Cincinnati, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

If Bundalo were to commit to the Crimson Tide, he would likely replace Alabama power forward Grant Nelson. Following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season, Nelson will lose his college eligibility. This means he has to turn pro. Bundalo would be a viable option for Alabama to pursue following Nelson’s departure.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce I have received an offer from the university of Alabama #AGTG 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rZdK5IZCaM — Nikola Bundalo (@NikolaBundalo6) May 14, 2024

