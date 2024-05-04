Alabama basketball named a finalists for Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi

The transfer portal saga for Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi will be coming to an end this weekend. The highly-coveted big man has announced his top four along with his commitment date which is scheduled for this Sunday.

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program are among the four finalists.

Joining the Crimson Tide in Omoruyi’s top four are the Georgetown Hoyas, the Kansas State Wildcats, and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Omoruyi is a talented 6-foot-11 center who averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game during the 2023-24 season for the Scarlet Knights and would be an impactful addition to the already-loaded Alabama basketball roster.

Joe Tipton of On3 was the first to report.

NEWS: Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the portal, has cut his list to the following four schools, he tells @On3sports: Alabama

Georgetown

Kansas State

North Carolina Will announce his decision this Sunday. https://t.co/H7GYH2a5dY pic.twitter.com/qdCHlB6lTc — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 3, 2024

