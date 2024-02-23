Alabama Basketball’s Mo Wague suspended by SEC for Kentucky game

Alabama men’s basketball will be without junior forward Mohamed Wague on Saturday when the Tide faces Kentucky on the road. The Southeastern Conference announced that Wague would be suspended for Alabama’s next game for “committing a fighting act.”

Videos circulated on social media after the Crimson Tide’s overtime win over Florida of Wague hitting a Gators’ basketball player in the back of the head with an elbow/forearm.

The SEC explains the suspension in the announcement:

“NCAA rules require a suspension for the next regular-season game when a player commits an act of fighting defined as ‘a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual.'”

Head coach Nate Oats released a statement shortly after the suspension was handed down.

“We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension,” states Oats. “After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate.”

In 24 games this season, Wague has averaged 10 minutes, four points and 2.8 rebounds.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the 2023-2024 season progresses.

