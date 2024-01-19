Alabama basketball has massive opportunity against Tennessee in Knoxville

You could make the argument that Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team are playing about as well as anyone else in the country right now.

The Tide are currently on a six-game winning streak and have opened SEC play with a perfect 4-0 record. The biggest challenge yet lies ahead for Coach Oats and the Tide with Saturday’s matchup against No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville.

The Vols have consistently been one of the best teams in the country this season and will be a tough opponent for the Tide to take down on the road.

Tennessee is led by senior guard Dalton Knecht who is averaging 18.5 points per game good enough for fourth in the SEC. However, Knecht is currently playing at an elite level averaging over 34 points per game over his last three contests.

Knecht isn’t all the Vols have either. Forward Jonas Aidoo and guard Zakai Zeigler are also impactful players that Alabama will need to handle on Saturday.

Alabama’s backcourt has been the story for the Tide this season, Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, and Rylan Griffen make up one of the best-scoring trios in the country.

The improved play of Grant Nelson on the defensive end has been the difference for the Tide during the early portion of conference play where he is averaging over two blocks per game.

Tip-off between the Tide and the Vols is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

