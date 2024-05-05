Alabama Basketball lands Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program added some talent to its roster on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi chose to commit to Alabama over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kansas State, and Georgetown.

Omoruyi might be the missing piece that the Crimson Tide needed a season ago. The Nigerian native is an effective rim protector and rebounder. During his senior season in New Brunswick, Omoruyi recorded nine double-doubles. He was a force for the Scarlet Knights in each of his four seasons with the program.

As a senior, Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 2.9 blocks per game. He shot an effective 51.2% from the floor and 61% from the charity stripe.

Omoruyi will likely be Alabama’s starting center heading into next season. Given the fact that Alabama lost its two centers in Nick Pringle and Mohammed Wague to the transfer portal, it makes the most sense to have Omoruyi man the five position. His impact in the frontcourt could determine how good Alabama is on the defensive end of the floor. Recently, Alabama has had trouble on defense. He could be the boost that Alabama needs to make it beyond the Final Four.

BREAKING: Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the portal, has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3sports. The 6-11 center also considered North Carolina, Georgetown, and Kansas State. https://t.co/TyA66BqZB4 pic.twitter.com/jarVZNbDZv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 5, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire