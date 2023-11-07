Alabama basketball lands Naas Cunningham over West Virginia, Duke, others

Alabama basketball opened its season with a win on the court against Morehead State on Monday then a win on the recruiting trail the next day.

The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2024 forward Naas Cunningham. He announced his commitment to play for coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant coach Preston Murphy was Cunningham's primary recruiter.

Cunningham is a four-star small forward who plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, California. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 42 player in the 2024 class and the No. 11 small forward.

Cunningham also has offers from Arkansas, Creighton, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas and others.

Cunningham joins Aiden Sherrell as Alabama's two commits so far in the 2024 class. Sherrell is a five-star power forward who's the No. 22 player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

The early signing period for basketball begins Wednesday and ends Nov. 15.

