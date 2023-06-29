Alabama basketball lands commitment from four-star PF, Jarin Stevenson

Nate Oats continues to add to an already loaded 2023 Alabama recruiting class by adding four-star power forward, Jarin Stevenson, from Pittsboro, NC. Stevenson is 6’10 and the No. 2 recruit out of North Carolina, so to steal him from right under UNC and Duke is a massive win for Oats and the Tide. Stevenson had recently taken visits to Georgetown, Missouri and Virginia, but ultimately, it was too hard to pass on what Alabama is building right now.

Stevenson is the fourth high school commitment Oats has landed alongside Sam Walters, Mouhamed Dioubate and Kris Parker, all of which are four-star and top 100 players in the class. The Tide also landed Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Aaron Estrada via the transfer portal to entirely revamp their roster.

The Tide will look entirely different in 2023-24 after replacing virtually the entire starting line-up including Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney as well as all three assistant coaches. However, Alabama fans should feel ecstatic with the work Oats has put in this offseason.

