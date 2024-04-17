Alabama basketball jerseys rank No. 1 in the country in 2024

Listen, I get that correlation does not mean causation, however, I am certain that there is a direct correlation between Alabama Crimson Tide basketball unveiling a new uniform and going on the program’s first-ever Final Four run. The Tide faithful have been singing the praises of the uniform’s beauty since it was unveiled during the middle of the season, but their feelings were officially validated as Uniswag voted it as the Uniform of the Year in College Basketball.

The uniforms are just a small symbol of the upgrades that are coming to Tide Hoops as a result of head coach Nate Oats’s unprecedented success.

Oats and the Crimson Tide agreed to a new deal shortly ahead of March Madness keeping him in Tuscaloosa for the foreseeable future with one of the biggest buyouts in the sport.

I would imagine that on top of an increase in pay and further job security, Oats was given assurances regarding the resources that would be given to him in the coming years. As one of the top five coaches in college basketball, the Tide did all the right things by locking him up sooner rather than later. Especially with things like the Kentucky job opening up less than a month later.

Got that uni𝙎𝙒𝘼𝙂 🔥 Our Crimson Tide unis have been voted as the Uniform of the Year in College Basketball by @UNISWAG! #RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/wwJAGp4gJ8 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 17, 2024

