Alabama basketball improves to 6-2 with 89-65 win over Arkansas State
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 on the young season with a dominating 89-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
After trailing 2-0 in the early portion of the contest, the Tide would go on a quick 11-0 run to take a commanding lead and never looked back.
Five players would score in double digits for Alabama as West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague showed up in a big way with a stat-stuffing performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on the night.
Alabama will now begin their tough three-game stretch against a trio of top-ten teams in Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona starting on Saturday in Toronto against the Boilermakers.
Back in the win column!#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/IkDj27MJZL
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) December 5, 2023
