Alabama basketball improves to 6-2 with 89-65 win over Arkansas State

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 on the young season with a dominating 89-65 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

After trailing 2-0 in the early portion of the contest, the Tide would go on a quick 11-0 run to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Five players would score in double digits for Alabama as West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague showed up in a big way with a stat-stuffing performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks on the night.

Alabama will now begin their tough three-game stretch against a trio of top-ten teams in Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona starting on Saturday in Toronto against the Boilermakers.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire