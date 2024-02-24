Alabama basketball to host College GameDay for first time

Though ESPN’s College GameDay has been to Tuscaloosa many times for football games, it has never once been to Coleman Coliseum for the Crimson Tide basketball program. Until now.

As the program’s official social media account stated as a caption to the video announcement, “The wait is over…”

In a ranked matchup between the first and second-place SEC teams, Alabama will host Tennessee and College GameDay for a must-see showdown that will garner national attention.

Nate Oats and his team have performed at a high level as the regular season has progressed. With only a few games remaining, the Tide faces a few tough challenges, with the Vols being the biggest hurdle of them all.

