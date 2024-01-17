Alabama basketball hammers Missouri with Kalen DeBoer, Red Panda in attendance

For anyone who decided to brave the cold, Coleman Coliseum put on quite the spectacle Tuesday night.

First, new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer stepped onto the court to speak during a first-half timeout. "Alabama is the standard," he said as the crowd went wild. Then, as halftime arrived, Red Panda the acrobat flipped bowl after bowl onto her head while she remained atop a high unicycle. Not a bowl touched the ground.

Then there was the basketball game, a chippy, gritty event. Multiple technical fouls were assessed and there were plenty of extra curriculars. Alabama basketball managed to win that, completing the triple feature for Crimson Tide fans with a 93-75 victory over the Tigers. Aaron Estrada was a force throughout in multiple facets, tallying 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between Alabama (12-5, 4-0 SEC) and Missouri (8-9, 0-4).

Alabama basketball doesn't finish first half well

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats stresses the need to not only finish the game well but also the first half. The last four minutes before the break can be crucial.

Alabama doesn't get a passing grade for its performance the last four minutes before halftime vs. Missouri.

A few missed buckets, a few turnovers and a few other miscues, and Alabama allowed Missouri to go on a 12-3 run over the last four minutes before the break. The Crimson Tide's 33-22 lead shrunk to 36-34 at halftime.

Rylan Griffen's 3-point shooting key down the stretch

Missouri made advances toward Alabama's lead, and often found ways to keep the Crimson Tide from feeling comfortable about a lead.

Then Rylan Griffen struck.

He proved lights-out from beyond the arc as the second half progressed. At one point, Griffen knocked down triples on back-to-back possessions with about four minutes to go. By the end, Griffen tallied 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists over 28 minutes. Sixteen of his points were in the second half.

Griffen's efforts were a vital part of a strong finish for the Crimson Tide.

What's next?

Alabama will travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2) before returning home for a game on Wednesday against Auburn (6:30 p.m.) at Coleman Coliseum. The stretch against Tennessee and Auburn figures to be the biggest test yet in conference play. Both teams entered Tuesday ranked in the top five in KenPom's rankings.

