Alabama basketball guard out for Morehead State game

Anyone waiting to see freshman guard Kris Parker make his debut will have to wait at least another game.

The Alabama basketball guard will miss the season opener with an injury, coach Nate Oats told The Tuscaloosa News. No. 24 Alabama plays Morehead State on Monday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at Coleman Coliseum.

Parker is a freshman guard from Tallahassee, Florida. The 6-foot-9, 195 pound guard played for Crossroad Academy. He was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He committed to Alabama back in March. He also had offers from DePaul, Florida, Florida State, Missouri and Villanova, among other programs.

Parker is one of four freshmen Alabama signed in its 2023 class. He was joined by Jarin Stevenson, Sam Walters and Mouhamed Dioubate. Walters has been a solid addition through the preseason, having been prolific from beyond the three-point line against TCU and Wake Forest. Stevenson, meanwhile, figures to be the best NBA prospect on the team by season's end. He reclassified to the 2023 class.

NATE OATS: How Nate Oats turned offseason curveballs into home runs for Alabama basketball

MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball guard will miss Morehead State game