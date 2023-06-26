Alabama basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly plans to enter transfer portal | Report

Jahvon Quinerly's future with Alabama basketball became unclear Sunday night.

Quinerly, the SEC co-sixth man of the year this past season, plans to enter the transfer portal, On3 reported.

It's a surprise and a change of plans after Quinerly had posted on Instagram on June 1 that he was staying for his last season of eligibility. The caption read "One more Bama Nation!" and the photo of him sitting by multiple trophies had a big and bold "I'm back" behind him. Quinerly deleted the post Sunday.

Alabama has strong guard depth, but it certainly would take a hit without Quinerly. Mark Sears is expected to play a significant role again, as could Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada. Alabama also has transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and freshman Davin Cosby Jr. Rylan Griffen is listed as a guard but could be either a guard or a small forward.

Earlier this offseason, Quinerly declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He decided to remove his name from the draft prior to the deadline, though.

After the 2021-22 season, Quinerly was set to leave Alabama for professional options. But he tore his ACL in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. So, Quinerly stayed with the Crimson Tide and came back earlier than expected from the injury, playing four minutes against South Alabama on Nov. 15.

Quinerly has logged four seasons of college basketball: one for Villanova (2018-19) and three for Alabama. But thanks to a COVID-19 waiver that gave all athletes an extra season of eligibility, That leaves Quinerly with one more season he can use.

Quinerly mainly came off the bench in his third season playing for the Crimson Tide. Then in the postseason, coach Nate Oats inserted his veteran point guard into the starting lineup. Quinerly began to heat up toward the end of the regular season, specifically with a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to a win over Auburn on March 1 that resulted in the Crimson Tide clinching the SEC regular-season championship.

Quinerly reached double-digit scoring in eight of his last nine games. In the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament championship, he scored 22 points in each game. Quinerly earned a spot on the All-SEC Tournament team thanks to his efforts.

