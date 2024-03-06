Things went from bad to worse for Alabama basketball Tuesday night, in a dismal performance at Florida, when the Crimson Tide lost guard Rylan Griffen to an injury late in the second half.

On a loose ball near the Alabama basket, Griffen collided with Florida's Will Richard and fell to the floor, clutching his right leg. He had to be assisted off the floor by two UA trainers, and coach Nate Oats said after the game that Griffen suffered a calf injury. No foul was whistled on the play.

Griffen will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday to help determine the extent of the injury. The Gators led comfortably at 90-72 with 4:15 remaining at the time of the injury, and went on to win 105-87.

"I'm not sure what, if it's a strain or something," Oats said. "I thought he got hit and knocked out. I don't know, they thought it was a loose ball that both guys were going for."

The sophomore from Dallas had scored three points, on the Crimson Tide's first 3-point basket of the game, on 1 of 4 shooting from the floor. He also grabbed four rebounds and a recorded a steal in 25 minutes of action. Griffen has been among Alabama's top players this season with an 11.4-point scoring average on 26 minutes per game.

Alabama (20-9, 12-4 SEC entering play Tuesday) is contending for a double-bye in next week's SEC Tournament if it can finish the regular season as one of the league's top four seeds. It will finish the regular season at home Saturday against Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball G Rylan Griffen exits Florida game with injury