Alabama basketball G Davin Cosby has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama basketball guard Davin Cosby has entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing one season for the Crimson Tide, he posted to Instagram with On3.

Cosby becomes the latest Alabama player to enter the transfer portal. Walk-on Max Scharnowski and scholarship guards Kris Parker and Rylan Griffen have also put their names in the portal.

Dealing with roster turnover from transfers is nothing new for UA coach Nate Oats, who more than once has successfully rebuilt Alabama's roster despite significant portal exits. Last season, with only three returning regulars, he led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Cosby (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) saw action in just 22 of 37 games, averaging 7.8 minutes, 3.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. Cosby scored a season-high 15 points at Ole Miss, including five 3-pointers, in February. He was unavailable to play in the NCAA Tournament due to a broken foot, but did travel with the team. The freshman from Richmond, Va., chose Alabama over LSU and N.C. State. Cosby spent the second half of the 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide as part of a redshirt season.

