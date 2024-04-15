Alabama Basketball forward Sam Walters expected to enter transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program saw its fourth scholarship player enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Sam Walters plans to enter the transfer portal.

Walters was a four-star prospect out of Villages Charter School in The Villages, Florida. He was regarded as one of the top power forwards in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

Upon arriving in Tuscaloosa, Walters cemented a key role off the Crimson Tide bench. As a freshman, Walters averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game in 12.3 minutes per game. He shot 42.7% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond-the-arc.

Alabama will certainly miss Walters’ scoring prowess from three-point range. It will be interesting to see which direction Alabama chooses to go with one scholarship spot available at this time. That is subject to change with multiple players still to announce their decisions for the forseeable future. The likelihood of Walters returning to Tuscaloosa seems unlikely at this time.

