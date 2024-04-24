Alabama basketball forward Mohamed Wague enters the transfer portal

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team are fresh off the program’s first-ever Final Four run but that hasn’t stopped some of the Tide players from testing the waters in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, Alabama forward Mohamed Wague entered the portal.

Wague makes the sixth Crimson Tide hooper to enter the portal since the season concluded and spent just one season in Tuscaloosa after transferring to Alabama last summer from West Virginia.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward saw action in 33 games where he averaged 8.5 minutes per contest. Wague averaged just 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

