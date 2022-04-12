Alabama basketball forward James Rojas enters transfer portal

The hits keep on coming for Nate Oats and his Alabama men’s basketball program.

Five scholarship players – Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Jusaun Holt, Juwan Gary, and now, James Rojas – will be headed elsewhere for 2022 and beyond by way of the NCAA transfer portal.

Established in October of 2018, the NCAA’s transfer portal allows student-athletes to enter their name into an online database and essentially allow themselves to be re-recruited. Players can withdraw their name from the database at any time.

The 6-8, 220-pound forward has one year of eligibility remaining. He transferred to Alabama from JUCO Hutchinson Community College in Kansas in 2019. He sat out during his first season with a medical redshirt before going on to play 30 games for Alabama in 2020-21. In 2021 he missed much of the season due to an ACL injury, but returned to contribute in January. In two seasons and 47 games in Tuscaloosa, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds across 12 minutes per game.

Alabama basketball forward James Rojas has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Averaged 5.4 points per game this past season.https://t.co/zT1NNyPJjt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 12, 2022

Rojas was one of the best defenders that the Tide was able to play this season, and his presence will be missed.

