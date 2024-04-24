Alabama basketball firmly in the mix for Tennessee transfer F Jonas Aidoo

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off of the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance, however, the team could look quite different next season. This is the new era of NIL and the transfer portal because Alabama replaced a majority of the roster as well as all three assistant coaches heading into the 2023-24 season. With Mark Sears and Grant Nelson in the NBA draft process and several other guys in the transfer portal, some roster spots are opening up.

If Sears and Nelson ultimately decide to leave those are bummers, but it is important to remember that not every departure is a loss. Especially when Oats has proven that he can find great players out of the transfer portal. Oats will certainly add some high-end talent to the roster in the coming weeks and months with one guy on his watch list being Jonas Aidoo of Tennessee.

Aidoo is a 6’11 forward with one more season of eligibility and started all 36 games for the Volunteers. In just shy of 25 minutes a game, Aidoo averaged 11.4 ppg and 7.3 rpg. The one thing the Tide missed ago was an athletic big, and Aidoo is the exact type of guy Oats likes for his system.

As of right now, it sounds like Aidoo is down to Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor and North Carolina.

The 4 schools that are heavily in the mix for Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, source told @TheFieldOf68. Baylor

Arkansas

North Carolina

Alabama The 6-11 big man averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season for the Vols. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire