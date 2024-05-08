Alabama Basketball finalizing deal to play Illinois in Birmingham during 2024-2025 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program has scheduled a series against the Illinois Fighting Illini. In December of 2024, the Fighting Illini will make the trip from Champagne to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide. In 2025, Alabama will travel north to Chicago to return the back end of the series.

Both Alabama and Illinois reached the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Fighting Illini fell in the Elite Eight against UConn. The Crimson Tide suffered a season-ending loss against UConn in the Final Four.

It will be interesting to see which program is able to come away with a victory in the Magic City.

NEWS: Alabama and Illinois are working to finalize an agreement to play next December in Birmingham, according to multiple sources. There will be a return game at the United Center in Chicago during the 2025-26 season.https://t.co/mOOw324NDt — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 8, 2024

