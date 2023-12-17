Alabama basketball falls to No. 8 Creighton 85-82

Alabama basketball is still struggling to get out of the gates record-wise after falling to No. 8 Creighton 85-82 on Saturday night as they drop to 6-4 on the year. Nate Oats will never be happy with a loss, but the Tide looked among the best they have all season and are feel like they in the right direction. It was a back-and-forth contest, with Alabama leading for most of the second half, but ultimately the experience of the Blue Jays came through late.

Mark Sears was the leading scorer for the Tide again tonight with 19 points as Nick Pringle and Rylan Griffin combined for 28 off the bench. Alabama shot just 4-of-22 from three-point range which was ultimately the difference in the game. It’s hard to knock the Tide too much for a three-point road loss to a top-ten team this early in the season, but they will need to have a strong SEC campaign.

The Tide takes on No. 1 Arizona on Wednesday and then will have two games against Eastern Kentucky and Liberty before starting conference play on Jan. 6 against Vanderbilt.

