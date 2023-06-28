Alabama basketball to face Clemson in ACC/SEC challenge

Alabama basketball has its opponent set for the new ACC/SEC challenge this season.

The Crimson Tide will face Clemson this season, ESPN announced Wednesday. The game is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 28 at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide is 2-7 all time against the Tigers in men's basketball. The two teams have played five times in this century with Alabama only winning in 2015. Before 2008, the two squads hadn't played since 1969. Alabama's only other win in the series came in 1930.

The new conference pairing between the ACC and SEC brings an end to the SEC/Big 12 challenge.

The full schedule for the 2023-24 season is not yet known, but Alabama has matchups set against Purdue in Toronto, Arizona in Phoenix and Creighton in Omaha, among others.

SEC opponents were announced earlier in June. The home conference opponents for the Crimson Tide include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The away opponents include Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

