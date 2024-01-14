Alabama basketball escapes Mississippi State with its third straight SEC game

On an evening where the energy in Starkville, Mississippi, was vibrant, Alabama basketball was able to match the energy of the sellout crowd on the road against Mississippi State for an 82-74 victory in a physical contest with a ton of fouling.

The Crimson Tide picked up its third straight SEC victory and second road conference win.

Here are three observations from the game between Alabama (11-5, 3-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2).

Alabama basketball defensive struggles continue in first half

In what has been Alabama's biggest weakness so far this season, the defense once again struggled mightily in the first half. Alabama came in ranked 242nd in scoring defense and 10th in the SEC.

On top of that, Alabama was also fortunate that the Bulldogs missed six free throws in the first half. The Crimson Tide was up two points at the break.

Despite having the lead, the Crimson Tide was outscored in the paint by eight points while also allowing the Bulldogs to shoot 54% from the field, including a buzzer-beater in the final seconds which gave Mississippi State momentum.

Led by Mark Sears, Alabama basketball bounces back in the second half

Alabama's offense showed in the second half why it is the third ranked offense in the nation. UA shot 43% after intermission.

The Crimson Tide took off on a 16-9 run to give it a 56-47 lead behind five straight points from Mark Sears, who had just five at halftime. The SEC points-per-game leader went on one of his runs to begin the half with eight straight points for Alabama.

Sears also hit a pivotal 3-point shot at the 3:50 mark that gave Alabama a critical five-point lead. He also scored Alabama's last nine points to finish with 22.

Wrightsell Jr. provides key minutes

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. provided a spark off the bench for Alabama, scoring 17 points with a steal and two rebounds.

The Cal-Fullerton transfer's presence on the court was also felt in the plus-minus category, finishing plus-5 in his minutes.

Up next

The Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa to face Missouri in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan 16 (6 p.m., SEC Network) .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball grinds out win over Mississippi State