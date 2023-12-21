Alabama basketball drops third straight in 87-74 loss to No. 4 Arizona

The Alabama men’s basketball team currently sits at 6-5 on the season after suffering its third straight loss on Wednesday night, 87-74 to No. 4 Arizona in Phoenix.

Alabama struggled to hit their shot against the Wildcats, shooting just 33.8% from the field and an abysmal 20% from behind the arc. Forward Grant Nelson led all Crimson Tide scorers with 17 points but was only 5-19 shooting.

One pleasant surprise from Wednesday night’s loss was freshman Sam Walters who dropped 15 points in 20 minutes of action, knocking down three of his five three-point attempts.

With just two non-conference matchups remaining before SEC play begins, wins are a must for Nate Oats and the Tide.

Alabama will host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

